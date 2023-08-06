NDLEA arrests ‘fake couple’ for allegedly ingesting 184 wraps of cocaine in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) has arrested fake a couple, Kingsley and Roseline Ilonzeh for allegedly ingesting 184 wraps of cocaine in Lagos.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the suspects were purportedly going for medical treatment in India.

Babafemi said 3.322kg of cocaine and another 100 grammes of the drug were concealed in the woman’s private part.

He added that the suspects were intercepted at Screening Point 1, Terminal 1 of the international wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, while attempting to board an Ethiopian Airline flight to India on August 1.

Babafemi said: “Their travel documents identify the man as Ilonzeh Kingsley Onyebuchi and the lady to be Ilonzeh Roseline Nonyelum.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the intending passengers are not a couple but obtained the travel documents in the same surname to beat security checks at the airport.

“The lady later gave her real name as Ngogbike Nkechi. During an interview, she confessed that she was recruited in her Church in Aba, Abia where she lives.

“The suspect, Ilonzeh Roseline Nonyelum (real name Ngogbike Nkechi) states further that she is a divorcee and that Kingsley, with whom she is travelling is not her husband but connected only for the purpose of the illicit drug business trip.

“She said that Kingsley, her arranged husband brought the pellets of cocaine for her to ingest in the hotel where they both lodged in separate rooms on July 31.

“After the arrest of the suspects, a thorough search conducted on the woman led to the discovery of a big size wrap of cocaine that weighed 100 grammes which she inserted into her private part.

“The suspect confessed that she was promised $5,000 upon successful delivery of the drug in India.”

