Gunmen kidnap monarch, wife in Nasarawa

Gunmen, said to have been heavily armed, on Sunday night, abducted the traditional ruler of of Gurku community in the Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, HRH Jibril Mamman Waziri, alongside his wife, Hajiya Sa’adatu Waziri.

They were kidnapped at the palace located around mountains in the area, after which the First-Class traditional ruler and his wife were whisked to an unknown destination.

A resident of the community, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed to reporters that the incident happened at about 10 pm when many other residents had gone to bed in their respective houses.

He said: “It was around 10pm when the sad incident occurred. The gunmen who came in their numbers, abducted the Chief and his wife. They did not get any help from the security agencies that was why the gunmen were able to take them away.

“We are calling on the police and other security agencies to urgently intervene in the matter so that they can be released as soon as possible.”

Read also: ECOWAS can not justify any intervention in Niger without UN authorisation — Falana

The Nasarawa State Police Public Relations Officer, Ramhan Nansel, while also confirming the incident in Lafia on Monday, said efforts were ongoing to rescue the chief and his wife unhurt.

He said: “I wish to confirm that around 10pm of August 6 2023, a distress call was received by the Nasarawa State Police command that the palace of the Chief of Gurku town located 10 kilometers away from Mararaba main town in a mountainous area, was invaded by men suspected to be kidnappers.

“Upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Baba, deployed a combined team of police operatives in collaboration with vigilante groups to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that the Chief and his wife were abducted to an unknown destination. The surrounding bushes and the mountains were combed but all efforts to get them proved abortive.

“The Commissioner of police has further deployed additional men of the tactical teams; the anti-kidnapping unit, and officers from the Karu area command to the scene in order to rescue the Chief and his wife unhurt.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now