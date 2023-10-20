Police in Delta arrests school principal for allegedly defiling four-year-old girl

The proprietor of Great Leaders International School in Agbor-Obi has been taken into custody, according to the Delta State Command of the Nigerian Police Force, on suspicion of raping a four-year-old female student.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, made this disclosure in response to a social media post on Thursday.

Edafe said that the police were not initially aware of the incident and that they were waiting for an official report from the family.

An X (formerly Twitter) user, Rich Aunty Amina (@EverythingMai_), had posted about the alleged rape.

Amina said the suspect identified as the principal of the school “used scissors to tear her up so he can fit inside her!”

Amina further alleged, “She (the girl) came back from school complaining to her mom that she was feeling pains, the mom checked her and saw blood clots coming from the child’s vagina!

“The man’s lawyer is currently telling the mom that they should just settle her and her daughter.”

In an updated response to the situation, Edafe said that the Area Commander in Agbor had verified that the event had occurred two weeks prior and that the culprit had been apprehended.

The PPRO said, “The Area Commander just called that this incident happened two weeks ago, though the owner of the school denied it, the Area Commander Agbor and not the Division is currently handling it.

“I will revert when I get the full update, but what I am assuring us is that justice will prevail.

“However, we should avoid settlement because these days parents especially from rural areas go behind the police and collect money from suspects thereby making prosecution very difficult.”

