Saraki’s Foundation helps with medical bills of ailing actor Mr Ibu

Succour has come the way of ailing Nollywood actor John Okafor popularly known as Mr Ibu after the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation offered to cover his medical bills.

The good news was made known to the delight of many in a statement shared on the foundation’s official Facebook page on Friday.

The statement revealed that the foundation promptly paid off Mr Ibu’s entire medical expenses after learning of his recent health challenges and the financial burden associated with his medical treatment.

The statement reads; “The Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation is honoured to have extended support to Mr John Okafor also known as Mr. Ibu, a renowned comedic icon who has graced our screens and brought joy and laughter to countless homes over the past four decades.

“When we learned of his recent health challenges and the financial burdens associated with his medical treatment, we felt a deep sense of responsibility to assist in any way we could. We promptly paid off his entire medical expenses as of Wednesday.

“We encourage everyone who can to come forward and assist in any capacity, whether it’s through financial contributions, moral support, or prayers.

“We wish him a swift and complete recovery.” The statement concluded.

Recall that the thespian in a video posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, explained that he had been ill for weeks and he is not responding to treatment.

A screen short of the receipt of payment was shared, but it is unknown how much the foundations paid.

Mr Ibu said that the medical doctors have said that if they exhaust the options they have, they might resort to cutting off his leg if he is unable to receive proper treatment.

The actor said; “While I am hoping for prayers and assistance, as I speak to you I am still lying down in the hospital. The medical director of this hospital said that in case his new idea does not work, the next idea is to cut off my leg.

‘‘Just see me, if they cut off my leg where would I go? Pray for me, I don’t want my leg to be cut off, thank you so much, God, bless you,” Mr Ibu added in the video.

