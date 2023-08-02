Passenger arrested for stealing N1m aboard aircraft

A passenger aboard one of Air Peace flights has been arrested for allegedly stealing N1million from another passenger’s bag.

The airline’s spokesman, Mr. Stanley Olisa, said in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday that the incident took place aboard an Abuja-PHC flight P47192 on July 27.

Olisa said the suspect stole the money kept in a brown envelope but was caught by the owner with the help of the airline’s staff.

He added that the suspect took another passenger’s computer bag from the overhead cabin during the flight.

The spokesman said: “He, thereafter, took the brown envelope containing the money, put the computer bag in another luggage compartment, and moved to an empty seat at the back of the aircraft.

“The suspect was one of the first few to disembark despite the announcement of proper arraignment put in place by the crew.

“He was eventually caught and the money retrieved from him, with different currencies in different denominations found on him.

“He was handed over to the security operatives of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for onward transfer to the police for further investigations.”

