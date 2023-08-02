Ikorodu residents lament deplorable roads, as LG boss moves to stop protest

Residents of Igbobgo/Baiyekun Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State have lamented the worsening condition of roads in the area.

The residents under the aegis of Igbogbo/Baiyekun Residents’ Movement

said life has become hellish due to the deplorable state of roads in the area.

The residents mentioned Igbogbo, Oretan, Baiyekun and Offin access roads as the worst hit, lamenting that they have become impassable, especially during the rainy seasons.

They said they had organized themselves and were planning to embark on a protest march to draw the attention of the governments at different levels to their plight.

“The whole LG chairmen in ikorodu really tried on their various road, even the woman among them but you see this chairman of Igbogbo is the worst of them, all the road on his axis are terrible (Igbogbo, Ofin Oreta, Baiyeku) and he called himself a builder? What’s he building? With 10years repayment loan?

“How can you access the complex he build that he brags about? I learnt he lives in Magodo now so how do you expect him to know the suffering of the people despite all the money he’s making.

“I pay over N100,000 on tax monthly to Lagos State on my PAYE and I have never ever enjoyed anything in Oreta, not even light”, a resident Shade Owoyemi lamented.

Deji Osho, a youth politician, and member of the Ikorodu Ambassadors while speaking on the state of roads in the axis said areas like Agufoye, Offin and Oreta were getting cut off from Lagos State whenever it rains, as residents can’t come out because of the state of roads in the area.

Osho called in the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to take definitely steps at addressing the issue and give the area a sense of belonging, especially since they voted for the All Progressives Congress (APC) enmasse during the last general election.

He also appealed to elected public officials; state and federal lawmakers, and the the LCDA boss, Olusesan Daino to ensure the situation is redressed.

According to him, they would storm the state House of Assembly, Alausa, Ikeja in protest if the government does not address their plights.

Another resident noted that “some of us who live in Oreta/Offin but have businesses outside the area have to abandon our houses, because you can’t possible go out and come back everyday on these roads.

“We also have to change our children’s schools because of that. It’s near impossible to drive on some of these roads at night, especially when it rains”.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Igbogbo/Baiyeku LCDA, Olusesan Daino has moved to pre-empt the planned protest by the residents, as he recently held a meeting with security operatives, traditional rulers, and others in the area to check mate any form of protest.

In a statement sent out after the meeting, he said, “One of the key goals of our administration is to promote a peaceful co-existence and a safe community and equally work towards a better area”, and that there was a prohibition of any form of protest within Igbogbo/Baiyeku LCDA without an approval from the Nigeria Police Force.

“Prohibition of illegal gathering and hideout: The Nigeria Police Force along with the Local Joint Task Force will observe patrols around the area and make necessary arrest if any individual or group faults the resolution”.

