Riot breaks out in Ikorodu over soldier’s death

There was pandemonium in the Ikorodu area of Lagos following the killing of a soldier on Wednesday evening.

The problem started when a mobile police officer attached to the Ogijo divisional police headquarters stopped the deceased at a checkpoint and an argument ensured between the two security agents.

A resident of one of the communities in the area told Ripples Nigeria that the military personnel was stabbed dead after the argument between the pair degenerated into a fist-cuff.

In the fracas, residents heading toward Sabo and Ikorodu Garage were forced to trek long distances to their destinations.

Angered by the death of their colleague,a detachment of soldiers from the area later mobilized and set the Ogijo police division ablaze.

The soldiers were moving towards another police station along the Shagamu Road before they were stopped by security forces deployed to the area by the state government to maintain law and order.

