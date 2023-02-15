Metro
Court grants bail to actress arraigned for alleged abuse of naira
The Federal High Court, Lagos, on Wednesday granted bail to a Nollywood actress, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, who was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged abuse of the naira.
The EFCC arraigned Omoseyin for allegedly tampering with the new naira notes at a party in the state.
She was arraigned by the commission on a two-count charge for spraying and stepping on the banknotes.
The EFCC alleged that the 31-year-old tampered with N100,000 new notes by spraying and stepping on the same during a social event held in the Lekki area of Lagos on January 18.
She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
READ ALSO: CBN explains why it can’t prosecute Obi Cubana, others for abuse of Naira
In his ruling, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke granted the defendant bail in the sum of N5 million and one surety in like sum.
He held that the surety must be a public servant with landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.
The surety, according to the judge, must also produce evidence of a three-year tax payment.
He ordered the defendant to deposit her international passport with the court’s registrar.
Justice Aneke adjourned the case till April 3 for trial.
