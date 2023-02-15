Court grants bail to actress arraigned for alleged abuse of naira

The Federal High Court, Lagos, on Wednesday granted bail to a Nollywood actress, Oluwadarasimi Omoseyin, who was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged abuse of the naira.

The EFCC arraigned Omoseyin for allegedly tampering with the new naira notes at a party in the state.

She was arraigned by the commission on a two-count charge for spraying and stepping on the banknotes.

The EFCC alleged that the 31-year-old tampered with N100,000 new notes by spraying and stepping on the same during a social event held in the Lekki area of Lagos on January 18.

She, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

READ ALSO: CBN explains why it can’t prosecute Obi Cubana, others for abuse of Naira

In his ruling, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke granted the defendant bail in the sum of N5 million and one surety in like sum.

He held that the surety must be a public servant with landed property within the court’s jurisdiction.

The surety, according to the judge, must also produce evidence of a three-year tax payment.

He ordered the defendant to deposit her international passport with the court’s registrar.

Justice Aneke adjourned the case till April 3 for trial.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now