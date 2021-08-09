News
CBN explains why it can’t prosecute Obi Cubana, others for abuse of Naira
Following reports of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) failing to sanction violators of the country’s currency, the apex bank has disclosed that it has no power to take such action.
Conversation about the abuse of naira grabbed headlines in July after Nightclub businessman, Obi Iyiegbu popularly known as Obi Cubana, and his friends were captured violating the currency during his mother’s burial in Oba, Anambra State.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that Section 21 of CBN Act of 2007 frowns against the spraying of naira and stomping on it. The law states that any person caught violating the currency will be imprisoned for six months, with an option of fine – or both penalties will be meted on such individual.
However, the Acting Director of CBN’s Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi, contradicted the CBN rule, stating that the financial regulator is not a law enforcement agency.
Read also: Obi Cubana explains how he became a millionaire
Nwanisobi, who spoke at an interactive session with the organised labour in Calabar, Cross River state over the weekend, where he represented CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said, “CBN is not a law enforcement agency. But we completely frown at such an attitude where the national currency is not accorded its due respect as other nationals do their currencies.”
He said so much capital goes into the production of the naira, and this cost is passed on to Nigeria eventually.
This statement contradicts the CBN Act of 2007, which empowers the CBN to take action against abusers of naira. According to the act:
“(1) A person who tampers with a coin or note issued by the Bank is guilty of an offence and shall face imprisonment for a term not less than six months or to a fine not less than N50,000 or to both such fine and imprisonment.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...