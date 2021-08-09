News
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. ‘I’m not on the run, relocated to Benin Republic for Igboho,’ says Yoruba Nation agitator, Akintoye
The President-General of the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof. Banji Akintoye, has dismissed reports that he fled Nigeria in a bid to escape arrest by the Federal Government. Read more
2. Anambra govt threatens workers over IPOB sit-at-home order
As the dateline to the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB,) draws near, the Anambra State government has issued a threat to civil servants that those who refuse to report for work would not be paid their August salaries. Read more
3. ‘Admit Buhari’s failure on security,’ PDP tells Masari
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday asked the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, to stop his empty lamentations over the persistent banditry in the state. Read more
4. Senate slams reports of creation of 20 additional states
The Senate has refuted reports about the potential creation of 20 additional states. Read more
5. Nigerian govt postpones phase two of COVID-19 vaccination
The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC) has postponed the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria. Read more
Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, August 8, 2021
6. Herdsmen attacks on Plateau communities regrettable – Lalong
The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has decried the growing insecurity in the state. Read more
7. Military kills four notorious bandits in Kaduna
The Kaduna State government has confirmed the killing of four notorious bandits by the military in the state. Read more
8. No going back on sit-at-home order –IPOB
The proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has reiterated that there is no going back on its Monday’s sit-at-home order across the South-East states. Read more
9. Police arrests two women with 700 wraps of Indian hemp, others in Delta
Police operatives in Delta State have arrested two suspected drug peddlers at Ozoro, Isoko North local government area of the state. Read more
10. Messi in tears as he confirms depature from Barcelona after 21 years
Lionel Messi was in tears at a news conference where he officially confirmed his depart from Spanish giants Barcelona. Read more
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...