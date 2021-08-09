These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.

1. ‘I’m not on the run, relocated to Benin Republic for Igboho,’ says Yoruba Nation agitator, Akintoye

The President-General of the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, Prof. Banji Akintoye, has dismissed reports that he fled Nigeria in a bid to escape arrest by the Federal Government. Read more

2. Anambra govt threatens workers over IPOB sit-at-home order

As the dateline to the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Igbo separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB,) draws near, the Anambra State government has issued a threat to civil servants that those who refuse to report for work would not be paid their August salaries. Read more

3. ‘Admit Buhari’s failure on security,’ PDP tells Masari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday asked the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, to stop his empty lamentations over the persistent banditry in the state. Read more

4. Senate slams reports of creation of 20 additional states

The Senate has refuted reports about the potential creation of 20 additional states. Read more

5. Nigerian govt postpones phase two of COVID-19 vaccination

The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC) has postponed the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria. Read more

Read also: 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Sunday morning, August 8, 2021

6. Herdsmen attacks on Plateau communities regrettable – Lalong

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, has decried the growing insecurity in the state. Read more

7. Military kills four notorious bandits in Kaduna

The Kaduna State government has confirmed the killing of four notorious bandits by the military in the state. Read more

8. No going back on sit-at-home order –IPOB

The proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has reiterated that there is no going back on its Monday’s sit-at-home order across the South-East states. Read more

9. Police arrests two women with 700 wraps of Indian hemp, others in Delta

Police operatives in Delta State have arrested two suspected drug peddlers at Ozoro, Isoko North local government area of the state. Read more

10. Messi in tears as he confirms depature from Barcelona after 21 years

Lionel Messi was in tears at a news conference where he officially confirmed his depart from Spanish giants Barcelona. Read more

Join the conversation

Opinions