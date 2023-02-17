Metro
Calm restored at Mile 12 after unrest over new naira note scarcity
Calm has been restored at the Underbridge axis of the popular Mile 12 market in Lagos State after an earlier unrest over the scarcity of new Naira notes, on Friday.
Chaos broke out at one of the garages after street urchins and bus drivers engaged in an altercation over the lack of new naira notes.
Our correspondent who spoke to a Hausa food merchant, Hassan, reported that the fracas was limited to the garages but “area boys” blocked the Mile 12 section of the Ikorodu Road, extorting commuters in the process.
Hassan further confirmed that food merchants went about their various businesses despite the dispute.
In order to quell the crisis, the Lagos State Police Command dispatched a team of operatives who shot in the air as residents scampered for safety.
READ ALSO:Police arrests nine for attacking banks during naira scarcity protest in Delta
This was further confirmed by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, via his Twitter handle.
Responding to a tweet asking the PPRO to confirm the rumour, Hundeyin replied, “ It is true. Our men are there. Reinforcement units have been deployed. Stay safe out there as we closely monitor and manage the situation.”
Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to release old N200 notes into circulation to co-exist with new N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes for 60 days.
He, however, said old N500 and N1,000 banknotes are no longer legal tender in Nigeria.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...