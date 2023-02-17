Calm restored at Mile 12 after unrest over new naira note scarcity

Calm has been restored at the Underbridge axis of the popular Mile 12 market in Lagos State after an earlier unrest over the scarcity of new Naira notes, on Friday.

Chaos broke out at one of the garages after street urchins and bus drivers engaged in an altercation over the lack of new naira notes.

Our correspondent who spoke to a Hausa food merchant, Hassan, reported that the fracas was limited to the garages but “area boys” blocked the Mile 12 section of the Ikorodu Road, extorting commuters in the process.

Hassan further confirmed that food merchants went about their various businesses despite the dispute.

In order to quell the crisis, the Lagos State Police Command dispatched a team of operatives who shot in the air as residents scampered for safety.

READ ALSO:Police arrests nine for attacking banks during naira scarcity protest in Delta

This was further confirmed by the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, via his Twitter handle.

Responding to a tweet asking the PPRO to confirm the rumour, Hundeyin replied, “ It is true. Our men are there. Reinforcement units have been deployed. Stay safe out there as we closely monitor and manage the situation.”

Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari had directed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to release old N200 notes into circulation to co-exist with new N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes for 60 days.

He, however, said old N500 and N1,000 banknotes are no longer legal tender in Nigeria.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now