Metro
NDLEA arrests prophet, 76 others with illicit drugs in Lagos
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a prophet, David Yekini and 76 others with substances suspected to be hard drugs in Mushin area of Lagos State.
The Deputy Commander, Operations and Training, NDLEA Lagos State Command, Adetula Oluwarotimi disclosed this to newsmen in Lagos on Thursday.
Oluwarotimi said that the operation was conducted by a combined team of 150 NDLEA and military officers for many hours.
According to him, the raid was part of the war against drug abuse and effort to rid Lagos of criminal elements ahead of the forthcoming elections.
READ ALSO:NDLEA arrests church leader for attempting to export drugs to Dubai
“Without the consumption of hard drugs, criminality will be minimal, and for the NDLEA to ensure the forthcoming election is devoid of any crime, there must be visitations,” Oluwarotimi said.
Items seized in the course of the operation were hard drugs, including Canadian Loud worth N5 million, Cannabis sativa weighing 146.85 kg and 43.7grammes of Methamphetamine.
Oluwarotimi said the NDLEA would interrogate the suspects to know the users of hard drugs that require rehabilitation.
“Those that deal in illicit drugs among them would be charged to court,” he added.
