Police to deploy over 300, 000 operatives for 2023 elections

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, said on Thursday at least 310, 973 police operatives would be deployed across the country for the forthcoming general elections.

The IGP stated this at the 66th session of the State House Briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said other security agencies including the Department of State Services (DSS), National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and the military among others would also deploy their personnel to complement the police.

Baba added that the police had put in place operational and tactical measures to achieve a peaceful electioneering atmosphere in Nigeria.

He said: “The perfection of our election security governance action plan is guided by two key principles.

“First is to police the election adversaries comprising criminal elements and misguided political elements that could pose political threats to the process.

“The second is to police peace-loving citizens in a manner that will give them confidence in the democratic system and encourage them to come out and exercise their franchise freely and without molestation.

“So, these are the two poles security provisions that we intend to do.’’

The IGP stressed that the deployments had been planned to cover the air through the Police Air Wing to be closely supported by the Nigerian Air Force.

He said the inland waterways and riverine areas would be manned by the Nigeria Police Marine in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy.

The land, according to him, will be covered by the special police units, conventional and other forces from the police, and other security agencies including the military.

He pointed out that a National Election Security Threat Analysis has been conducted by security agencies to identify potential threats.

Baba added: “With the aid of our efficient and informed human operational and logistics deployment plan, we have undertaken an election security threat analysis which identifies and prioritises possible threats to the electoral process in terms of locations and specific personalities and groups across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The force is also leveraging on the outcomes of similar exercises undertaken and shared with us by the Department of State Services and civil society organisations particularly, Cleen Foundation.

“The operational plan of the force is the product of these initiatives.’’

