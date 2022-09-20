Entertainment
DJ Cuppy fumes, says men only want her because of her father, Otedola’s, influence
Nigerian entertainment polymath, DJ Cuppy whose real name is Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, the daughter of business magnate, Femi Otedola has revealed that most men only admire her because of her father’s influence.
In a recent interview, the billionaire’s daughter, who has been searching for love and bemoaning her single status, opened up on her struggles.
DJ Cuppy revealed that most men want her because of her dad.
According to her, they don’t truly want her but want her dad.
Cuppy disclosed that she dated a guy who was always querying her about meeting the billionaire businessman.
“So many guys don’t want me, they want my dad. I dated a guy and he was like ‘when is he going to meet my dad’”.
Read also:DJ Cuppy reveals her battle with ADHD
Speaking about her ideal man, Cuppy revealed that she wants a man who would love her deeply and wouldn’t be after her dad.
“I want someone to love the shit out of me and be happy and my dad’s like a byproduct”.
Watch her speak during the session with Gossip Mill TV.
Meanwhile, her younger sister, Temiloluwa Otedola is engaged to Nigerian recording artiste, Mr Eazi.
