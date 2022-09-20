American singer Adam Levine denies illicit affair with model

The lead vocalist of the rock band, Maroon 5, Adam Levine, has denied that he engaged in an illicit affair with model Sumner Stroh.

The American singer is married to Victoria Secret’s model, Behati Prinsloo and they have two daughters.

Stroh, a popular American model, had claimed that she had an affair with the music star.

In a post shared on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, Levine denied the affair.

He wrote: “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. In fact, I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life.

“I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world.”

“To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

The couple got married in 2014 and are expecting a third child together.

