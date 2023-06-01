Fans react as Rick Ross declares interest in Nigerian singer Ayra Starr

Social media is currently on a meltdown after popular American rapper Rick Ross declared his interest in talented Nigerian female singer Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe aka Ayra Starr.

The chubby lyricist who once collaborated with P Square in the past had in an Instagram video gushed over Ayra Starr describing her as beautiful and talented.

Rick Ross who once visited Nigeria in 2012 where he headlined a show also used the medium to propose a toast to her and saying he would like to celebrate her when he comes to Nigeria.

His comments have sent scores of Nigerians into a frenzy with many taking to social media to joke about what the relationship between the pair may turn out to be in the future.

See select comments posted on Instagram below;

@adegbolaalexaner wrote; ‘‘Nigeria to the world Travis Scott asking DJ to play ASAKE in the club Rick Ross fearing Ayra star GOD bless Nigeria music industry and everything together

@cutemikkywrote; ‘‘He wan come market drinks and unfollow her after returning to states’’.

@giemannie wrote; ‘‘Alaye no take her anywhere she no dey complain she need your link up nah you just decide ru**ish’’.

@mightygramofficial: ‘‘Baba wan chop our sabi girl’’.

@chris_burnley12: ‘‘She Dey enter baba eye ooo’’.

@lordanny4: ‘‘Told y’all Wizkid get one charm like that anytime he featured all these female artists gbam Dey don blow be that’’.

@ridwan_004: ‘‘This one wan knack my crush’’.

@bobbyayo2: ‘‘No come Nigeria now o fuel scarce oh’.

