Chichi emerges as BBNaija head of house for week 9, qualifies for final

A Big Brother Naija housemate, Chichi, on Monday emerged as the Head of House for week nine.

The show coordinator, Biggie, announced Chichi as the new head of the house at the end of Monday’s games in the house.

She consequently secured immunity from eviction from the reality television show.

READ ALSO: Evicted Doyin, Eloswag, Chomzy officially leave BBNaija

She also earned a place in the contest’s grand finale slated for October 2.

The winner of the competition will take home the grand prize of N100 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now