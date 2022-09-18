Evicted Doyin, Eloswag, Chomzy officially leave BBNaija

The trio of evicted Big Brother Naija housemates, Doyin, Eloswag and Chomzy, officially left the reality television show on Sunday.

The evicted housemates also meet the show convener, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu for their final appearance on the program before leaving the house.

Despite their eviction from the show one week ago, they were allowed to occupy the newly introduced Level 3 apartment.

However, the introduction of the Level 3 apartment was not well received by fans of the reality show.

Five other housemates – Allysyn, Adekunle, Hermes, Dotun, Sheggz, and Bella – were also up for eviction this Sunday.

Africa’s most popular reality show will end on October 2.

The winner of the competition will take home the grand prize of N100 million.

