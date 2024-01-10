Police investigates petition filed by Tiwa Savage against Davido for alleged threat

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has launched an investigation into a petition filed by Tiwa Savage over alleged bullying and threat to her life by her colleague David Adeleke aka Davido.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin who made this know on Wednesday in Lagos, confirmed Tiwa’s petition had been received by the police and investigations are underway.

I can confirm that we received the petition. We have began investigation,” he said.

Tiwa Savage in her petition filed dated January 9, which was addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Adegoke Fayoade, accused Davido of uttering disrespectful words in reaction to a post which included herself and the singer’s Baby mama, Sophia Momodu’s Instagram story.

In the fresh petition which was first shared on X, Savage stated that Davido threatened to “f**k me up,” over her affiliations with his estranged baby mama Sophia Momodu.

The ‘Stamina’ crooner claimed that after she posted a picture of her and Momodu on Instagram, Davido messaged her and lashed out on her.

She said, “On the 23rd of December, I made a post which included myself and Sophia on my Instagram Story, a feature on Instagram, which allows you to put up a post for 24 hours post, and Mr Adeleke send messages to my manager, who is also a part of his management team, that I shouldn’t worry and should never say a word to him, and that I was taunting him, uttering very disrespectful malicious and derogatory words to my person.”

Tiwa added that she responded to, “Mr David Adeleke’s messages and told him not to reach out to me especially as I feel like I have been there for him and his daughter Imade and more importantly when he lost his son.”

According to her, Davido’s recent outburst is beginning to feel like some form of online and offline harassment not just to her but also members of her team.

“The actions of David Adeleke are unethical and can be viewed as a direct threat to my rights to life, privacy and dignity of my person as guaranteed in Chapter 4 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“And are also in contravention of Section 24(2)(a) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015.

“I, therefore, would like to make this complaint, and to state that in the event that anything untoward or harmful were to happen to me or any member of my family, I will like the members of the Nigerian Police Force to hold David Adeleke responsible,” Tiwa’s petition read in part.

