Davido files objection on Pinnick’s N2.3bn suit

Music superstar David Adeleke aka Davido has filed a preliminary objection on the N2.3 billion suit filed against him by former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick.

Pinnick had through his company, Brownhill Investments Limited, filed the suit against Davido and his music label, Davido Music Worldwide Limited, over an alleged breach of contract at the Delta State High Court, Effurun.

In the suit filed by his counsel, Kelechi Onwuegbuchulem, Pinnick also demanded an apology from the musician for failing to attend the “Warri Again Concert” slated for October 6, among other reliefs.

At the resumed hearing of the suit on Monday, Davido, challenged the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the matter.

In the motion filed by his team of lawyers led by Norrison Quakers (SAN), the singer argued that the case was a debt recovery matter and that the claimant ought to have written a letter of demand first before rushing to court.

He added that the music executive Sosoberokon was not his agent and does not negotiate performance contracts on his behalf.

Davido also claimed that he was not paid for the show.

The singer, however, admitted that he received the payment of $94,500 but stated that the money was for the promotion of the show.

