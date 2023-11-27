Entertainment
Actor, Amaechi Muonagor reportedly down with kidney disease, diabetes, stroke
Nollywood actor Tony One Week has revealed that his senior colleague Ameachi Muonagor is down with kidney disease, diabetes, and stroke and also undergoes weekly dialysis.
Tony One Week who made the revelation in a post on his Facebook page while sharing an update on his cousin’s health said that the bedridden actor is also undergoing physiotherapy to treat the paralysis brought on by stroke.
He said that the actor’s family has been shouldering the cost of his illness for years until his recent stroke made his case more serious and more expensive to battle alone.
Tony One Week who used the medium to appeal to fans to put the actor in their prayers also called for kind Nigerians to donate towards supporting Amaechi’s treatment.
See his post on Facebook below;
