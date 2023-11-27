Actor Sylvester Madu escapes death in Cameroon

Popular Nollywood actor Sylvester Madu narrowly escaped death in Bameda, Cameroon following an attack by armed men who stormed an event venue where he was hanging out with others.

The thespian who travelled to Cameroon for a movie project on November 23, 2023, was having a drink-up with his friends at the venue which was hosting a snooker championship when pandemonium struck.

Gunshots were heard outside the event venue at past 10pm forcing people to run for their lives leading to the death of four civilians with over 10 others wounded.

However, the situation was brought under control when local police intervened and secured the safety of the actor and other civilians who were at the event venue.

The vicious attack by the armed men was also confirmed in a press release issued by the film company that invited the Nollywood actor to Cameroon for the video shoot.

The statement reads thus in full below;

“PRESS STATEMENT

Bamenda, 26 November 2023- Sylvester Madu | ABAKWA Movie

‘‘DAMA Fims received Nollywood actor Sylvester Madu aka Shina Rambo on Thursday the 23rd of November 2023 in Bamenda for a Movie shoot advocating against hard drug addiction.l While concluding the movie, we received an invite for a guest appearance at BIG G VIP located at Mile 3 Nkwen.

‘‘The snooker championship organized by Big G began at 3 pm, everything went well with fans meeting Sylvester Madu, at past 10 pm we heard gunshots from outside, and many ran helter-skelter leading to the death of 4 civilians and over 10 wounded. The police intervened, securing the safety of the Nollywood actor Sylvester Madu and dispersed the crowd.

‘‘From Midnight, in the spirit of goodwill, onlookers carried the wounded to the nearest hospitals PMI Nkwen and Regional Hospital, where they are presently receiving treatment. The Police are currently conducting investigations to this effect. They promise the safety of Nollywood Actor Sylvester Madu and his subsequent excursion to his country Nigeria. DAMA Film sends a heartfelt condolence to the parents, siblings, and friends who we join in mourning the deceased.

“DAMA Films acknowledges the unfortunate happenings and regrets not taking better measures. These grave effects go into consideration in future projects’’ the statement concluded.

