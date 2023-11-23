Entertainment
Rapper Oladips shares ‘proof of life’ after faking his own death to promote album
Nigerian rapper Oladipupo Olabode Oladimenji aka Oladips has taken to social media to share ‘proof of life’ after faking his own death to promote his album.
Recall that on the 15th of November, the management of the rapper announced his passing away after he was rushed to the hospital for an undisclosed illness.
The management in a statement shared on the rapper’s Instagram page said that Oladips kept his battles within himself for more than two years before he passed on.
READ ALSO: Mohbad lifeless after he was injected by nurse,' Witness tells coroner court
However, after weeks of speculation that the rapper had faked his own death, Oladips has now shared a new video of himself on social media vibing to a new song off his new album.
Oladips tagged his post; ‘Proof of Life’ and it was also discovered that the statement issued by his management announcing his death has been deleted from the rapper’s Instagram page.
