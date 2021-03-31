 SocialMediaTrends: Pete Edochie's jab at feminism & why women could boycott Twitter 9th of April | Ripples Nigeria
SocialMediaTrends: Pete Edochie’s jab at feminism & why women could boycott Twitter 9th of April

Published

2 hours ago

on

Nigerians on social media called out veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie for saying that feminism was the major cause of domestic violence in marriages.

The actor, while speaking with BBC Igbo blamed ‘modern’ women for lacking the basic requirements to keep their marriages intact, noting that feminism had no place in the Nigerian culture.

Edochie said; “Feminism isn’t something black people are known for. Once a woman leaves her parents to meet her husband and take his surname, she is to be submissive to him. If she wasn’t married, she can do whatever she wants.”

Admonishing women to desist from cultural imperialism, he said;

“To be honest, the understanding of women is low. I’m not a misogynist but I’ve associated with them a lot, even at work. Feminism has no place in our culture.We don’t worship women as the whites do”.

These reactions followed:

9th of April

Tweeps went sensational on Twitter after a member of the Feminist Coalition, Modupe ‘Moe’ Odele called for women to boycott the platform on April 9th, citing “consistent harassment and pile-ons from misogynistic men”.

The legal practitioner, in the tweet campaigning against alleged Twitter harassment against women, started the hashtag, #StopTwitterHarrassment, arguing that the Twitter had become unstable for women all over the world.

Moe’s tweet received hilarious responses.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: More on Buhari’s medical trip & why Tinubu believes Yoruba and Fulani are one

The Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar’s controversial “Biafra boys” comment sparked outrage across social media platforms on Wednesday.

Danladi, who was recently caught on tape violently assaulting a security guard at Banex Plaza in Abuja, had on Tuesday released a statement, profiling those who gathered at the scene of the incident as “Biafra boys”.

Narrating what transpired in the statement reportedly signed by his spokesperson, Ibrahim Al-Hassan, he wrote:

“The altercations started over a parking lot which chairman met vacant, and it was directly opposite a shop where he wanted to make a purchase and to fix his phone. When the young security guard sighted him, he ordered that the chairman should not park his car in that particular space, but when the Chairman asked why, the security guard couldn’t convince the chairman.

“Although the Chairman didn’t identify himself, because to him it was needless and it was a place he visited often, the boy was rude in his approach and threatened to deal with the Chairman if he refused to leave the scene.

“Again, if the Chairman had gone there to cause trouble or intimidate someone, he would have gone there in his full official paraphernalia, but he went there alone with his younger brother.

“The policemen in the video were not the Chairman’s police team, they were policemen operating around the plaza.

“The Maitama police station personnel also came as the few policemen in the complex were apparently overwhelmed by the mobs, consisting of Biafran boys throwing matches and shape object to his car, which led to deep cut and dislocation in one of his fingers, causing damage to his car, and smashing his windscreen.

“At a point he attempted to leave the scene, these same miscreants, Biafran boys, ordered for (sic) the closure of the gate thereby assaulting him before the arrival of the police team from Maitama police station.”

Twitter users, who had vigorously condemned the development as highly unacceptable, called for the immediate sack of the CCT Chairman for the nepotistic comment.

See reactions below:

…By Okiemute Abraham

