Singer Portable survives another ghastly accident months after acquiring new vehicle
Controversial Nigerian recording artiste, Portable has revealed on his Instagram stories that he recently survived a ghastly auto accident in Lagos State.
Portable real name Habeeb Okikiola is surviving another accident barely two months after he crashed his Range Rover vehicle.
Taking to his Instagram platform on Saturday afternoon, the singer shared a footage from the accident scene.
“They want to kill a superstar,” he said as he recorded his car at the scene of the accident.
The singer explained further that nothing happened to the other side of his car and the damage was only on the side where he was seated.
“Why is it that it’s only the place where I was that scattered like this?” he asked in pidgin.
He added again: “They want to kill superstar.”
