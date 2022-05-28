Connect with us

Choreographer Kaffy claims she stopped having s3x with her ex-husband 3 years before their divorce

Published

2 hours ago

on

Kaffy narrates how Facebook helped her reunite with her sister after 22 years

Nigerian choreographer, Kaffy has revealed in a recent interview session with media personality, Chude Jideonwo that she stopped having s3x with her ex-husband, Joseph Ameh three years before their union was officially dissolved in January 2022.

Kaffy, real name Kafayat Shafau confirmed earlier in the year that her marriage to the drummer ended due to infidelity.

Speaking in the session monitored by Ripples Nigeria, Kaffy spoke in details about her failed marriage to Joseph Ameh.

Read also :Dancer, Kaffy, explains why she’s thankful her marriage failed

According to Kaffy, her estranged partner had an affair with her friends and several other women.

Expressing shock, Chude Jideonwo said about Kaffy’s revelation, “So, it’s not that you thought that he was just sleeping with strangers, but your best friend, people you knew.”

Thr estranged couple tied the knot in 2015, welcoming two kids before they officially went their separate ways in January 2022.

Watch the session below.

