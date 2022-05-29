Joseph Ameh, Kaffy’s ex-husband, denies sleeping with dancer’s bestfriend

Joseph Ameh, the former husband of popular Nigerian dancer Kaffy Shafau has come out to deny the allegation that he slept with his ex-wife’s bestfriend.

In a post shared via his social media page, the drummer revealed that even though he messed up in their marriage, he never cheated on the choreographer with her close pals.

“I will make this as brief as possible. I made a lot of mistakes in life and in marriage, I take full responsibility for all my foolishness with absolutely no excuses. However, I never slept with your best friend or close pals,” he wrote.

Read also :Choreographer Kaffy claims she stopped having s3x with her ex-husband 3 years before their divorce

“Neither have I been violent towards you, contrary to the narratives flying around about me. Anyway, it has been a year since the marriage ended. I have tried to move and I do also advise you to do the same.”

The Guinness book of record holder Kaffy had claimed during an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo that her ex-husband was cheating on her with her bestfriend and several other women.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now