‘Real Housewives of Lagos’ star, Carolyn Hutchings, Toyin Lawani fight dirty on Twitter

Former Nigerian actress, Carolyn Hutchings and her erstwhile close friend, Toyin Lawani, clashed on Twitter on Saturday.

Hutchings and Lawani who are cast members of the popular reality TV show “Real Housewives of Lagos,” took to the microblogging platform to expose their wrongdoings.

In a series of tweets, the Lagos-based socialites used derogatory words on each other as they could no longer hide the skeletons in their cupboards.

Hutchings wrote: “Toyin make no sense to me. How do you know what ended my marriage in 2016 when I stopped speaking with you in 2009. How can you be part of the break up when you never existed in it? Girl stop with the lies, you ain’t that relevant #RHOLagos.

“Yes, I told Chioma and Iyabo after I was told on the show you said shit about me. We all saw from episode 1 you had said shit about me one of the reasons Laura disliked me. Girl, this ex of yours was and is a married man. REST #RHOLagos.”

“Your hatred for me is because I became friends with swanky and your relationship with the married man ended (solely your fault ). Keep my name out your mouth Toyin. You know nothing about my marriage. Your accusations are laughable. Enjoy #RHOLagos.”

READ ALSO: Fashion designer, Toyin Lawani, threatens to dump current husband if he messes up

On her part, Lawani accused Hutchings of sleeping with her former partner, adding that the incident ended their relationship.

She said: “Facts still remain, you slept with him, stop covering your tracks with lies and lie on your children. We were not friends, you never slept on my bed, never cooked in my house, never cried on my shoulder and never grassed me out while I protected u.

“One day people will see you for the real devil that you are, you can blind social media, but you can’t blind God. Swear on your children if everything I said is a lie, then I will believe you, evil witch. I’m over the pain, but not over your lies, upon lies & no repentance.”

Talking shit about my ex , relationship you broke&went back to sleep with the man behind my back @HrmCarolyna abi aye efebajeni, cause of u I was thrown out with my child for covering up for you lying ass ,I was beat black and blue yet didn’t spill ,fear the word friends , EVIL — Toyin Lawani-Adebayo (@tiannahstyling2) May 28, 2022

Hutchings was also involved in an altercation with Laura Ikeji, claiming her sister, Linda Ikeji, ruined her marriage with her former husband, Musa Danjuma.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now