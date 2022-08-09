Toyin Lawani recounts how she coped after losing her 4th child

Nigerian fashion stylist, Toyin Lawani has narrated how she was able to recuperate after losing her fourth child.

Toyin Lawani shared a video on her verified Instagram page, showing off her fourth baby bump and her third child, Leora.

Narrating her painful experience, Toyin Lawani disclosed that she had undergone numerous surgeries, including fibroid surgeries, arthritis, and others.

Contrary to how people viewed her quick recovery after her third child through surgery, Toyin Lawani revealed she had to get back on her feet because she hates showing weakness.

Lawani wrote:

“Tnks to everyone who reached out ,

Godbless u all,

Losing An unborn child can be the most difficult trauma to deal with , cse u wld hv Bonded&started making plans for the future ,

I have always said I wanted to hv jst 2kids.”

She continued;

“Then my doc advised me to take out my womb out due to the Complications I was having,

I dealt with a lot, multiple fibroid surgeries, arthritis, backache , neck pains, side pains, atimes I would literally wake up paralyzed, I wear a neck brace daily but when in public I take it off, too many questions.

“So went for the 3rd baby again, At Least before I do the final surgery, from my last borns pregnancy found out I had a cyst in my Brian cse d headaches were super&back pains tripled , I got doctors opinions in Nigeria they said we can’t treat you till you have this baby, best thing is take the baby out&we will get you the care u nid.

Read also:Toyin Lawani reveals she was molested when she was 15

“At this time I was already attached I said no&went abroad, they managed d situation till I had d baby, which was why they said I couldn’t hv it naturally like my other kids,Got back on my feet in no time, months after my legs, bones gave way ,d pain was too much went back again abroad they said my bones were degenerating due to the pressure.”

Lawani added that she could not walk after undergoing a surgery.

She continued;

“At this point my legs were swollen, I couldn’t walk ,

this was a few days to my 40th birthday party in Nigeria ,I had so many plans for my 40th but I said nothing, opted for prayer for my late mom.

“Few months forward I found out I was pregnant again ,this wasn’t planned atall&i and hubby said tell no one ,cse we weren’t sure ,even when my friends said ,ure pregnant, I will just laugh about it.

“And say no it’s not there ,unfortunately I got so stressed, depressed, started bleeding as usual cse I bleed having all my kids ,from day one till due date, so felt it was normal ,but it took a huge turn& I lost it ,in the process I’m hearing I need a spine surgery I’m like how old I’m i 😫

Anyways I have lost so many things in life”

Read her thread below.

