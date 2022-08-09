Danielle, Yul Edochie’s daughter, expresses fear of being intimate with men

Danielle Edochie, the daughter of Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has revealed in a Tik Tok video that she is afraid of having s3x.

Danielle who is 17 revealed this in a now-deleted video she shared on her TikTok handle.

She opened up about not being afraid of animals or any other weird thing but has a great phobia of intercourse.

This is coming several days after her father, Yul Edochie cautioned boys to steer clear of his house and beautiful daughter, Danielle.

Below is a screenshot from her video.

