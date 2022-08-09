Entertainment
Danielle, Yul Edochie’s daughter, expresses fear of being intimate with men
Danielle Edochie, the daughter of Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has revealed in a Tik Tok video that she is afraid of having s3x.
Danielle who is 17 revealed this in a now-deleted video she shared on her TikTok handle.
She opened up about not being afraid of animals or any other weird thing but has a great phobia of intercourse.
Read also:Actress Onouha slams Yul Edochie for criticizing women who allegedly dated Apostle Suleman
This is coming several days after her father, Yul Edochie cautioned boys to steer clear of his house and beautiful daughter, Danielle.
Below is a screenshot from her video.
