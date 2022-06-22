Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife, Esisi, claims they’re not officially divorced

Maureen Esisi, the estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu, has claimed that she did not finalize the divorce proceedings between herself and the actor.

Esisi made this known via her Instagram page on Tuesday during a question and answer session with her followers.

One of the questions read, “When did you do your divorce? Because last time we asked, you said it was not yet done.”

To this, she answered, “Last I checked, I signed NO divorce papers.”

Maureen Esisi and Blossom tied the knot in 2015.

Unfortunately, in 2019, the couple stunned fans and the entertainment industry in shock after their marriage crashed.

Till date Blossom has remained silent as to why his once admired marriage crashed.

Meanwhile, Blossom recently walked down the aisle with a new bride, Winifred Akhuemokhan.

