Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife, Maureen Esisi, narrates her struggles

Nigerian business woman and social media influencer, Maureen Esisi in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday revealed that she has been struggling to be happy.

The businesswoman who was previously married to Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu disclosed her recent emotional state several days after she lost her father.

Speaking via her IG platform, Esisi noted that she used to experience happiness easily, however, things have changed for her and becoming happy is a luxury.

Esisi had this to say on Instagram, “My Biggest Struggle Now is Staying Happy… it used to be too Easy for me… Now it feels more like Luxury I can’t Afford”

Maureen Esisi and Blossom Chukwujekwu tied the knot in 2015 and separated in 2019.

In June 2022, the actor Blossom Chukwujekwu married a new wife, Winfred Akhuemokhan who is the niece of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the senior pastor and founder of Christ Embassy.

