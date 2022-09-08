Entertainment
Actor Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife, Maureen Esisi, narrates her struggles
Nigerian business woman and social media influencer, Maureen Esisi in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday revealed that she has been struggling to be happy.
The businesswoman who was previously married to Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu disclosed her recent emotional state several days after she lost her father.
Speaking via her IG platform, Esisi noted that she used to experience happiness easily, however, things have changed for her and becoming happy is a luxury.
Read also: Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife, Maureen Esisi, reveals DM of suitor offering to pay her N350k per night
Esisi had this to say on Instagram, “My Biggest Struggle Now is Staying Happy… it used to be too Easy for me… Now it feels more like Luxury I can’t Afford”
Maureen Esisi and Blossom Chukwujekwu tied the knot in 2015 and separated in 2019.
In June 2022, the actor Blossom Chukwujekwu married a new wife, Winfred Akhuemokhan who is the niece of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, the senior pastor and founder of Christ Embassy.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...