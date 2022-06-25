Entertainment
Nigerian singer, Fireboy, to perform at BET Award 2022
Nigerian singer, Fireboy, will be on stage at the 2022 Black Entertainment Television (BET) award taking place in the United States on Monday.
The event will be beamed live from Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles at 01:00 a.m. WAT/02:00 a.m. CAT on BET Africa.
The show will be hosted by Hollywood actor Taraji P. Henson.
Other stars expected at the event are Babyface, Chance The Rapper, Chlöe, Doechii, Ella Mai, GIVĒON, Jack Harlow, Joey Bada$$, Kirk Franklin, Latto, Lizzo, Maverick City Music, and Muni Long.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the event will begin with a live red carpet session in a pre-show hosted by Terrence Jenkins.
READ ALSO:Burna Boy grabs BET Award, third time in a row
This will feature performances by Capella Grey, Fast Life Yungstaz, Juvenile, Pheelz, Saucy Santana, and Victoria Monet.
The pre-show, according to the organisers, will feature the red carpet correspondents Pretty Vee and DJ Jae Murphy.
This year’s presenters are Daniel Kaluuya, Idris Elba, Janelle Monáe, Kelly Rowland, and Tamar Braxton.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...