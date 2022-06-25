Nigerian singer, Fireboy, to perform at BET Award 2022

Nigerian singer, Fireboy, will be on stage at the 2022 Black Entertainment Television (BET) award taking place in the United States on Monday.

The event will be beamed live from Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles at 01:00 a.m. WAT/02:00 a.m. CAT on BET Africa.

The show will be hosted by Hollywood actor Taraji P. Henson.

Other stars expected at the event are Babyface, Chance The Rapper, Chlöe, Doechii, Ella Mai, GIVĒON, Jack Harlow, Joey Bada$$, Kirk Franklin, Latto, Lizzo, Maverick City Music, and Muni Long.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the event will begin with a live red carpet session in a pre-show hosted by Terrence Jenkins.

This will feature performances by Capella Grey, Fast Life Yungstaz, Juvenile, Pheelz, Saucy Santana, and Victoria Monet.

The pre-show, according to the organisers, will feature the red carpet correspondents Pretty Vee and DJ Jae Murphy.

This year’s presenters are Daniel Kaluuya, Idris Elba, Janelle Monáe, Kelly Rowland, and Tamar Braxton.

