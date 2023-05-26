Yeni Kuti explains why she won’t leave her husband even with infidelity

Yeni Kuti, scion of late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, has explained why she would not leave her husband even if he cheated on her.

Yeni, who spoke in an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, said she cannot leave her husband just because he cheated on her.

She recalled that her mother did not leave her father even with 27 wives.

Yeni said: ‘’I wouldn’t leave my husband if he is cheating. That’s me. You can leave your own husband if he is cheating, that’s you. Don’t judge me.

‘‘I am not judging you. My father had 27 wives, my mother didn’t go. So it’s me that will now go because of one girl? It cannot happen.”

