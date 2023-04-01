Portable to spend weekend in police cell

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, following the expiration of a 72-hour ultimatum given to him to turn himself in for resisting arrest and refusing to honour police invitation over an alleged assault.

The Zazzu crooner, according to the State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, will be in custody till Monday when he will be arraigned in court.

Oyeyemi who confirmed the arrest of the self-confessed “Federal Government liability,” said he is being detained at the State Police Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi said the “Zazoo Zeh” crooner was arrested on Friday after earlier attempts to arrest him failed when he assaulted officers who went to effect his arrest after failing to honour police invitation on several occasions.

Earlier in the week, Portable had made the news when a viral video showed a hot exchange between him and operatives of the Nigeria Police who stormed his bar to arrest him.

In the viral video posted on his Instagram page, the Zazzu exponent was seen challenging the authority of the police as they attempted to take him away.

Portable was heard questioning the officers over what his offence was and demanded to see their identification cards and arrest warrant. He resisted the officers telling them that he was a superstar, a celebrity and a Federal Government liability.

He also claimed he was being harassed for supporting President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to information gathered, trouble started following a petition filed by a former singer signed by Portable, Manny Monie.

In the petition, Monie said he was assaulted by Portable last year and all efforts to invite the singer for questioning had failed.

“I was the one that wrote the petition against Portable. It is not today we wrote the petition. We wrote it since December last year,” Monie said.

“The police have tried their possible best. They did not want his name to ‘spoil’ online so they invited him over.

“They gave him at least three months to say his own side of the story. He beat me, assaulted me, seized my property, made false allegations against me online,” Monie said.

But while reacting to the accusation by his former signee, Portable accused Monie of being a fraudster, saying Monie was his apprentice and that he indeed assaulted him, adding that as the boss, there was nothing wrong in beating his employee.

‘’That boy wey I beat, he’s my boy. I’m a boss to him. Oga go beat apprentice na? That one no mean say make Police come say make dem come arrest you. This boy is my boy. He’s into Yahoo Yahoo.

“I advised him to quit but he still dey do the scam dey go. Then I pursued him. I beat him. I flogged him. Now you want to arrest me because of I flogged him?

“He come to write a petition about me, about a celebrity superstar. He’s a Yahoo boy. Yahoo boy came to lay a complaint.

“He write petition about superstar celebrity. My work is legit. I do music for a living. I no fear anybody, na only God I fear,” the singer said in another viral video he posted on social media.

