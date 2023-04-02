Khosi emerges winner of inaugural BBTitans, takes home $100,000

The winner of the 2023 Big Brother Titans season is Khosi Twala, a South African contender.

The declaration was made on Sunday, April 2, during the live elimination program.

Kanaga Jnr, a contestant from Nigeria, came in second place in the first Big Brother Titans tournament.

Khosi from South Africa has been crowned the winner of the first season of Big Brother Titans after eleven weeks (roughly three months) of grueling competition, drama, and plenty of twists, both from the Housemates and the Big Brother himself, setting adrift a sort of Russian Roulette kind of life and death intrigues.

From 24 Housemates who started the journey, it come down to six finalists. Interestingly, the grand finale on Sunday included six contestants from Nigeria and South Africa, three from both countries respectively.

Equally, this is the inaugural Big Brother Titans competition. A franchise of the Big Brother competition.

Khosi Twala, a 25-year-old journalist, clearly became the strong favorite across Africa as she was nominated nine times by her fellow housemates and survived all of them.

However, being the winner of the show, Khosi takes home the grand $100,000 prize.

