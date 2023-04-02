Entertainment
Khosi emerges winner of inaugural BBTitans, takes home $100,000
The winner of the 2023 Big Brother Titans season is Khosi Twala, a South African contender.
The declaration was made on Sunday, April 2, during the live elimination program.
Kanaga Jnr, a contestant from Nigeria, came in second place in the first Big Brother Titans tournament.
Khosi from South Africa has been crowned the winner of the first season of Big Brother Titans after eleven weeks (roughly three months) of grueling competition, drama, and plenty of twists, both from the Housemates and the Big Brother himself, setting adrift a sort of Russian Roulette kind of life and death intrigues.
READ ALSO: Nigerian, South African culture on display as Big Brother Titans begins today
From 24 Housemates who started the journey, it come down to six finalists. Interestingly, the grand finale on Sunday included six contestants from Nigeria and South Africa, three from both countries respectively.
Equally, this is the inaugural Big Brother Titans competition. A franchise of the Big Brother competition.
Khosi Twala, a 25-year-old journalist, clearly became the strong favorite across Africa as she was nominated nine times by her fellow housemates and survived all of them.
However, being the winner of the show, Khosi takes home the grand $100,000 prize.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...