ASSAULT: Singer, Portable, arraigned in court, remanded till bail conditions are met

Controversial Zazzu crooner, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable, has been granted bail by a High Court in Ifo, Ogun State.

The police had arraigned the singer on six count charges on Monday morning.

He was subsequently granted N300,000 bail with two sureties in like sum, which the court said must have landed properties within the vicinity of the court.

However, the court adjourned the matter to April 26, 2023, keeping the singer in Correctional Centre till the bail conditions are completely met.

Ripples Nigeria had reported Portable on Friday was arrested following his engagement with the police at his bar.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, had said the controversial singer would face more than six charges in court aside from resisting arrest and injuring a police officer.

“He will be charged to court for beating up a guy in Ota, who filed a petition to CP Ogun.

“There are many pending cases of assaults on people and attacks, and he will be investigated because people have complained against him”, Adejobi wrote on Twitter.

Portable pleaded not guilty to all the charges filed against him when he appeared in court.

Charges

Some of his charges read, “That you, BADMUS HABEEB OKIKIOLA, M A.KA PORTABLE, and others now at large on the 28th day of March 2023 at 11:00hrs at Odogwu Bar, Oke-Osa, Ilogbo, Ifo in the Ifo Magisterial District did willfully cause or inflict physical injury on one Inspector Hammed Moshood ‘m’ with your elbow on his nose which caused blood to gush out from his nose and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 4 (1) of the Violence against persons & Prohibition Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2017.

“That you, BADMUS HABEEB OKIKIOLA M A.KA PORTABLE on the same date, time and place in the Magisterial mentioned above District, did resist to be arrested by Inspector Hammed Moshood ‘m’, ASP Gregory Iyoha ‘m’, and ASP Kunle Badmus ‘m’ after serving you with Police Invitation Letter on the 20 day of January 2023 for the offences you committed when they were about to discharge their duty with a warrant of arrest on you, thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 197 of the Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State of Nigeria, 2006.”

