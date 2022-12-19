Another victim of Asake’s concert stampede dies in London

A security guard, Gabriella Hutchinson, died on Monday from the injuries she sustained during a stampede at last week’s music concert hosted by singer Asake in the United Kingdom.

The 23-year-old woman who was contracted by the organizers to provide security at the venue of the concert died in a London hospital on Monday morning.

She became the second victim of last Thursday’s stampede at Brixton O2 Academy in London, the venue of the concert.

A 33-year-old Nigerian, Rebecca Ikumelo, died from injuries sustained from the incident on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police told journalists that another victim, a 21-year-old woman, was lying critically ill in a hospital in the British capital.

The commander for Lambeth and Southwark police unit, Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrov, who confirmed the death of the second victim at a media briefing, said: “It is devastating news that a second person has lost her life following the events on Thursday.

“I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to Gabrielle’s family at this unimaginably difficult time.”

