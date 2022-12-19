Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: On Doyin Okupe's travail and why Nigerians think there is more to it

4 mins ago

Okupe challenges Sagay to reveal Buhari, Osinbajo take home pays

Labour Party’s Doyin Okupe is currently the talk of town as a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, handed him a two-year jail term with an option of fine.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the judge sentenced Mr. Okupe to two years in prison on count 34 with an option of a fine of N500,000.

The court also sentenced him to two years imprisonment on counts 35 to 59 with an option of a fine of N500,000. The option of fine is to run consecutively on each count while the sentence is to run concurrently.

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Okupe in 2019 on a 59-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering and diversion of funds to the tune of N702 million.

The sentencing got Nigerians reacting as the development unsettled the support base of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

By Hamzat Rasheed

