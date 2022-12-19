SocialMediaTrends: On Doyin Okupe’s travail and why Nigerians think there is more to it

Labour Party’s Doyin Okupe is currently the talk of town as a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, handed him a two-year jail term with an option of fine.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the judge sentenced Mr. Okupe to two years in prison on count 34 with an option of a fine of N500,000.

The court also sentenced him to two years imprisonment on counts 35 to 59 with an option of a fine of N500,000. The option of fine is to run consecutively on each count while the sentence is to run concurrently.

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Okupe in 2019 on a 59-count charge bordering on alleged money laundering and diversion of funds to the tune of N702 million.

The sentencing got Nigerians reacting as the development unsettled the support base of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

At the speed of light, the Court investigates and convicts Doyin Okupe for money laundering in the same country we have people like Tinubu and co walking freely 🤣🤣. They are fighting their last battle. Nothing is stopping Peter Obi and new Nigeria from coming. pic.twitter.com/1qGDj11M5A — Chidume (@NwabuwaChidume) December 19, 2022

"Don't jail me until 4.30pm, please…." Doyin Okupe begs Prison Warders pic.twitter.com/5DWLphIbII — Ayekooto (@DeeOneAyekooto) December 19, 2022

By convicting Doyin Okupe the Apc led government has proven one thing to us obidient, which is had it been they found any dirt on PO man would have been locked up by now pic.twitter.com/E9QGBnaH1b — L.C Okeke (@Donslimlaw_) December 19, 2022

Doyin Okupe has been sentenced to prison for money laundering. The FG acted quickly but is yet to prosecute members of the APC & PDP who commited similar crimes (reportedly); !nsane. If the Nigerian justice system is functioning, 99.99% of Nigerian politicians will be in prison. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) December 19, 2022

Federal High Court sitting in Abuja convicts Peter Obi's ally and Labour Party Campaign DG, Doyin Okupe for N702m money laundering. The court convicted Okupe for receiving N702 million from former National Security Adviser, Dasuki Sambo meant for purchase of security arms pic.twitter.com/STk2cL604h — Journalist KC (@kc_journalist) December 19, 2022

They will not see this one! It’s only Doyin Okupe 😂😂😂 APC pic.twitter.com/kwTfI7mrd4 — OBIdient Family Accountant (@headlawbuchi) December 19, 2022

The corrupt establishment couldn't get to Obi & Datti, they are now going after Doyin Okupe from all angles.

Obidients ain't distracted “Behold, they shall surely gather together, but not by me: whosoever shall gather together against thee shall fall for thy sake.

~Isaiah 54:15 — Ocular Priest 👁️ (@Dr_chazduke) December 19, 2022

Watch as OBIDIENTS will turn on Okupe now. The mob will eat him up. Federal High Court sitting in Abuja convicts Peter Obi's ally and Labour Party Campaign DG, Doyin Okupe for laundering N702 million from Dasuki Sambo meant for purchase of security arms. 2&1/2 yrs imprisonment pic.twitter.com/AKp3NDXyXa — Osas (@osazenoo) December 19, 2022

Even if Doyin Okupe murdered someone, we go still vote for Peter Obi.👍 — Chuks 🍀💨 (@Chukxy_) December 19, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

