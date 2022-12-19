Police arrests three suspected IPOB members in Cross River

Police operatives in Cross River have arrested three suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Sule Balarabe, who paraded the suspects at the command headquarters in Calabar on Monday, said they were arrested at their camp in the Bebe III community of Obanliku local government area of the state between August and November.

He listed the suspects as Richard Ukehad (29), Esther Asado (29), and Chief Isaac Ebebe (44).

READ ALSO: IPOB details more alleged atrocities by Army against civilians in Cross River

The CP said: “On the strength of the information, the military, in collaboration with Anti-Cultism/kidnapping squad swung into action and the three were arrested.

The CP said: “Two Dane guns, one Biafra uniform, one Biafra flag, one axe, knife, four explosive devices, two suspected explosive chemicals, charms, a police beret, and live cartridge were recovered at their camp.

“They will be charged to court once the investigation is completed on the matter.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now