IPOB details more alleged atrocities by Army against civilians in Cross River

The Nigerian Army has again come under fire from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) over alleged killings at the Nko hamlet in Cross River State’s Obubra Local Government Area.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the group’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, in the aftermath of earlier claims that numerous communities in the South-South and South-East geopolitical zones of the nation were no longer safe and under the military’s siege.

The group also added that in the areas under military control, burnings and destruction of priceless items of property had turned into a daily occurrence.

The statement read, “We, the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), ably led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, totally condemn the recent attacks and killings of Biafrans in Nko Obubra Cross River State. In what can be describe as state-sponsored genocide, the Nigerian ethnic biased Military mapped out some communities where the interest of the Fulanis lie for extermination of the indigenes and residents. They use the Nigeria military to advance their Fulani jihadist agenda.

“The Eastern Region in the expired country Nigeria is no longer safe since Fulani terrorists in uniforms can single out perceived enemy’s territories that must be occupied and whose indigenes’ lives must be destroyed strategically for Fulanis who are imported from Futa Jalon to come and occupy.

“Having murdered the innocent and helpless Nko Obubra community in cold-blood, the Army Chief of Staff went on Arise Television to defend the trigger-happy soldiers whose only perfect project and achievements are extermination of unarmed indigenous people from Biafra land.

“The international community must not turn a blind eye on these continuous state-sponsored killings of Biafrans in their homes because Biafrans will change to unimaginable way that will affect the whole world.

“We call on Human Rights Watch, United Nations Human Rights Council, United Nations Human Rights Commission to quickly intervene into this ethnic depopulation agenda and all the arms of Human and People’s Rights to break their silence over the ongoing silent genocide in our land.”

