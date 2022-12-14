SocialMediaTrends: Alleged call to sack Rufai Oseni from Arise TV sparks reactions

Popular broadcaster with Arise TV, Rufai Oseni, alleged that some people wanted him sacked from his job, and Nigerians on social media have been talking.

Arise TV alleged that they indeed received secret calls from top members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign organization to sack its presenter, Oseni, over his views.

The station, however, in response, stated that it does not fire journalists because of their views.

Rufai Oseni also laughed off the calls for his sack following a clash between his employer and spokespersons for the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign council.

“Some people want me sacked. Hahahahahah Joke of the year. Pls attend debate and townhall. Rufai is not your problem oooo. Let your candidate come for debates,” he tweeted.

In reaction, Nigerians took to social media to express shock that the APC would make such a call in an era of free speech.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians remember Zaria massacre seven years after

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Some people want me sacked.Hahahahahah Joke of the year.Pls attend debate and townhall.Rufai is not your problem oooo.Let your candidate come for debates. — oseni rufai (@ruffydfire) December 14, 2022

May God bless and protect Rufai Oseni @ruffydfire. If you love him, type Amen! pic.twitter.com/9bbOjR4dxg — AJMorgan™ (@ajeromorgan) December 12, 2022

The reason they hate people like Rufai Oseni and me so much is that they have promised their bosses like Tinubu total narrative control over what is written or broadcasted about them. Then we come along with larger audiences than they have, and blow their lies out of the water. — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) December 13, 2022

Nigerians wherever you are, whatever you do, always pray for Rufai Oseni This man is an asset. He said his mind. Tinubu should not be allowed to embarrass us on a global platform like the Chatham house. Vote Peter Obi Watch this video and pass it on. pic.twitter.com/AusXiNejKI — Chlorpheniramine #OBIdients 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) December 6, 2022

When APC heard that Rufai Oseni of Arise TV has penned down 40 questions to ask Tinubu! People that took 90 seconds to write and pass over his Date of Birth to him? 😳 pic.twitter.com/Kv8a0Luzat — Spotlight on #PeterObi2023 #Obidatti023 (@Spotlight_Abby) December 14, 2022

Tinubu is already attacking free speech. Imagine what will happen if Tinubu wins. He will close down Arise TV and any other news media that isn't singing his praise. Tinubu wants Arise to sack Oseni Rufai for speaking the truth. Nigerians be warned. Vote LP Simon Ekpa Fulani pic.twitter.com/JzLdz6W239 — Ebuka JP (@Ebuka_jp) December 12, 2022

Have you heard of Tinubu asking Arise TV to sack Rufai Oseni?

Does any evil exist outside this man?

Such lowest of the lows.

Tufiakwa — O. O. Nwani (LP) (@BarrTailorson) December 12, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now