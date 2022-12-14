Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Alleged call to sack Rufai Oseni from Arise TV sparks reactions

Published

8 mins ago

on

Popular broadcaster with Arise TV, Rufai Oseni, alleged that some people wanted him sacked from his job, and Nigerians on social media have been talking.

Arise TV alleged that they indeed received secret calls from top members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign organization to sack its presenter, Oseni, over his views.

The station, however, in response, stated that it does not fire journalists because of their views.

Rufai Oseni also laughed off the calls for his sack following a clash between his employer and spokespersons for the Tinubu-Shettima presidential campaign council.

“Some people want me sacked. Hahahahahah Joke of the year. Pls attend debate and townhall. Rufai is not your problem oooo. Let your candidate come for debates,” he tweeted.

In reaction, Nigerians took to social media to express shock that the APC would make such a call in an era of free speech.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Nigerians remember Zaria massacre seven years after

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamzat Rasheed

