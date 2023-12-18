Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday, December 18, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Tinubu promises fair implementation of new minimum wage

President Bola Tinubu has promised that the planned minimum wage for Nigerian workers by his administration will be implemented fairly and equitably to ameliorate the rise in the cost of living.Read more

2. SERAP sues INEC for failing to prosecute electoral offenders in Bayelsa, Kogi, Imo

SERAP has filed a lawsuit against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) “over the failure to arrest and prosecute suspected perpetrators of grave electoral offences in the recently concluded off-cycle governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states.”Read more

3. NLC threatens legal action over lingering Rivers political crisis

The Rivers State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has condemned the political crisis currently rocking the state as a result of the personality clash between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and immediate past state governor Nyesom Wike.Read more

4. Fubara wanted to resign before feud with Wike blew open, Niger Delta leader reveals

More revelations have continued to surface concerning the crisis rocking Rivers State as the State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike continue to dig deep into the trenches.Read more

5. Ohanaeze explains reasons Igbos didn’t vote for Tinubu in 2023 elections

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, on Saturday, gave reasons Igbos did not vote for President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 elections.Read more

6. No plan to compromise Supreme Court verdict on Kano election – APC

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Abdullahi Abbas, said on Sunday the party has no plan to compromise the verdict of the Supreme Court on the March 18 governorship election in the state.Read more

7. Court stops INEC from conducting fresh election into 27 Rivers lawmakers’ seats

Justice Donatus Okorowo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from conducting a fresh election to fill the seats of the 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly members who joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) last week.Read more

8. BUSINESS ROUNDUP: Nigeria’s inflation rate now 28.2%; Cash scarcity persists, banks limit withdrawals; Other stories

Hello, and welcome to Business Roundup this week. Here, we bring you highlights of events that happened during the week —from the capital market to the mainstream business activities, while not forgetting the tech/economy build up.Read more

9. Sanwo-Olu unveils palliative scheme for traders in Lagos

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has launched a palliative scheme for low-income traders in the state.Read more

10. EPL: Liverpool, Man Utd play goalless as Arsenal go top with Brighton win

Liverpool were held to a goalless draw by Manchester United in a Premier League encounter at Anfield on Sunday.Read more

