Ohanaeze explains reasons Igbos didn’t vote for Tinubu in 2023 elections >

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, on Saturday, gave reasons Igbos did not vote for President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 elections.

Iwuanyanwu made this disclosure during a courtesy visit to the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, in his palace, noting that the entire Igbo nation has resolved to support the President Bola Tinubu-led government.

He also appealed to the monarch for a renewed relationship between the Igbo and Yoruba in Lagos.

The Ohanaeze leader said, “During the election, we, Igbo didn’t vote for Bola because we were told it was our turn.

“Bola was very good to us when he was governor. He treated Ndigbo very well. During the time of the governorship, Igbo in Lagos came to me, and I told them to support Governor Sanwo Olu.

READ ALSO:New Ohanaeze president, Iwuanyanwu, begs Buhari to free Kanu before leaving office

“But the President of Nigeria today is Bola Tinubu. Ohanaeze has pledged our loyalty to support our brother because he was gladly nominated by his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC). He went for the election and was declared the winner. People went to the tribunal, and the tribunal said Tinubu won. They went to the Supreme Court, and the apex court said he won.

“I can tell you now, as the president of Ohaneze Ndigbo, that Igbo have resolved that we are going to give total support to President Tinubu. Let him believe us; I am the leader of Ndigbo.

“What we want from Tinubu is justice, fairness, and equity. We don’t want to take another person’s state; whatever is our right should be given to us. We are going to support him, we are going to be loyal to him, and anybody who fights him unjustly, we are going to join him to fight such a person, but all we want is for him to give us our rights.”

The Ohanaeze leader, however, reiterated that there was no rift between the Yoruba and Igbo.

“There’s no rift. Igbo and Yoruba have no problem at all. Our parents in Igboland always tell us that wherever we go, we should obey the laws of people. I’m also advising the younger generation to cultivate the habit of obeying the laws of the land, as it is too late to talk about separation between Ndigbo and Yoruba. We are now inseparable.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now