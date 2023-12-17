Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, December 17, 2023

Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.

1. Fresh crisis looms as Aiyedatiwa freezes Ondo local council accounts

The Ondo State Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has frozen the accounts of the local government administrations in the state.Read more

2. Agbakoba rubbishes Supreme Court, says it’s the worst in 45 years

A former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Olisa Agbakoba has come down hard on the current Supreme Court of Nigeria, describing it as the “worst” in his 45 years of legal practice.Read more

3. ‘Dey your dey’, Gov Fubara’s live band sings at event amid crisis with Wike (Video)

Just like his predecessor Nyesom Wike did while serving as Rivers State governor, Governor Sim Fubara has floated his own live band to sing at events where he is in attendance.Read more

4. Nigerian govt dismisses claim on resurgence of COVID-19

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, on Friday, dismissed rumours about the resurgence of COVID-19 in the country.Read more

5. Sanwo-Olu approves 35K wage award, end-of-year bonus for Lagos workers

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved a N35,000 wage award for public servants in the state.Read more

6. Nigeria is not yet a failed state – Jega

A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Muhammad Jega, said on Saturday Nigeria currently faces tremendous and wide-ranging challenges, which would put its future if not addressed.Read more

7. NDIC pays N1.7bn to customers of failed banks

The Managing Director of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Bello Hassan, said on Saturday the agency has paid insured deposits of over N1.7 billion to customers of failed Microfinance Banks (MFBs) and four Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs) in the country.Read more

8. Troops kill mastermind of Zamfara students’ abduction, Ali Kachala

The notorious bandit behind the abduction of students of the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State, Ali Kachala Kawaje, has been killed by troops of the Nigerian Army in an air strike in Niger State.Read more

9. Nigerians shine, but Ethiopian duo win ECOWAS Abuja marathon

Ethiopian runners have claimed the top honours in the half marathon men’s and women’s categories of the 2023 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon on Saturday.Read more

10. Arsenal’s Jorginho engages girlfriend Catherine

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is set to tie the knot with his long time girlfriend Catherine Harding as they both got engaged recently.Read more

