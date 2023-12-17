Nigeria In One Minute
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday, December 17, 2023
Here are the top 10 stories making headlines across the country.
1. Fresh crisis looms as Aiyedatiwa freezes Ondo local council accounts
The Ondo State Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has frozen the accounts of the local government administrations in the state.Read more
2. Agbakoba rubbishes Supreme Court, says it’s the worst in 45 years
A former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Olisa Agbakoba has come down hard on the current Supreme Court of Nigeria, describing it as the “worst” in his 45 years of legal practice.Read more
3. ‘Dey your dey’, Gov Fubara’s live band sings at event amid crisis with Wike (Video)
Just like his predecessor Nyesom Wike did while serving as Rivers State governor, Governor Sim Fubara has floated his own live band to sing at events where he is in attendance.Read more
4. Nigerian govt dismisses claim on resurgence of COVID-19
The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Ali Pate, on Friday, dismissed rumours about the resurgence of COVID-19 in the country.Read more
5. Sanwo-Olu approves 35K wage award, end-of-year bonus for Lagos workers
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved a N35,000 wage award for public servants in the state.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday, December 14, 2023
6. Nigeria is not yet a failed state – Jega
A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Muhammad Jega, said on Saturday Nigeria currently faces tremendous and wide-ranging challenges, which would put its future if not addressed.Read more
7. NDIC pays N1.7bn to customers of failed banks
The Managing Director of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Bello Hassan, said on Saturday the agency has paid insured deposits of over N1.7 billion to customers of failed Microfinance Banks (MFBs) and four Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs) in the country.Read more
8. Troops kill mastermind of Zamfara students’ abduction, Ali Kachala
The notorious bandit behind the abduction of students of the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State, Ali Kachala Kawaje, has been killed by troops of the Nigerian Army in an air strike in Niger State.Read more
9. Nigerians shine, but Ethiopian duo win ECOWAS Abuja marathon
Ethiopian runners have claimed the top honours in the half marathon men’s and women’s categories of the 2023 ECOWAS Abuja International Marathon on Saturday.Read more
10. Arsenal’s Jorginho engages girlfriend Catherine
Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is set to tie the knot with his long time girlfriend Catherine Harding as they both got engaged recently.Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...