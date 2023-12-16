Nigeria is not yet a failed state – Jega

A former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Muhammad Jega, said on Saturday Nigeria currently faces tremendous and wide-ranging challenges, which would put its future if not addressed.

Jega stated this in a paper titled: “Safeguarding Nigeria’s Future: Prioritizing Citizen’s Welfare and Security Amidst Challenges,” presented at a pre-convocation lecture of Bauchi State-owned Sa’adu Zungur University, Gadau.

He said: “Anywhere in the continents of the world, in which a country of over 200 million is in jeopardy, the consequences would be wide-ranging and calamitous.

READ ALSO: Jega recommends INEC unbundling, ban of cross-carpeting by politicians

“Safeguarding Nigeria’s future, and by extension that of Africa, therefore, requires addressing these challenges and re-prioritizing the Nigerian state’s policies and strategies towards addressing the fundamental needs and aspirations of citizens, especially socioeconomic wellbeing and human security.”

He suggested the restructuring of Nigeria before the next rounds of general elections in 2027.

Jega also called for the reduction of the Federal Government’s powers on resources.

The ex-INEC chief, however, said Nigeria was not a failed state, but a failing one.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now