FEATURE: Subsidy removal takes a toll on students’ lives, academics

On a freezing morning of the 28th of August in 2023, the dawn embraces the earth, on this day time, the campus of Usmanu Danfodiyo University in Sokoto (UDUS) reflects an atmosphere showing that the semester has come to an end. Some students bundled their luggage as they moved through pathways that led to motor parks in hundreds and thousands as joy and happiness showed all over their faces.

While others were trooping out of the campus, Kewulere Abdulateef, 25, a 400-level education student of the institution, from Ilorin, Kwara State, and a self-sponsored orphan who survives only on tutorial was standing, stranded as he lamenting the fate which befell him.

“You see, this would not have happened to me. I finished my exam last week, I ought to be at home by now but due to subsidy removal, I couldn’t afford the transport fares so I decided to stay and started writing my project but this morning my gadgets and bags were stolen,” he lamented.

Abdulateef’s hope of writing his projects before resumption was now dashed leaving him in despondency as the reality of his stolen phone sprang to life. He linked the occurrence to the subsidy removal and hardship that cramped the country as he faced double trouble— unable to afford transport fare; and loss of his gadgets.

“No money, everything is hard and people have to survive, The bus we boarded for N50 is now N150, here in UDUS. Had it been I have money I would have traveled to prevent this fate,” he commented.

Purpose Defeated

The federal government through the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had on Monday, May 29 during his inaugural speech, announced the removal of subsidies on petrol raising the price from about N145 to about N617, stating that funds previously paid on subsidies would be diverted to other areas like public infrastructure, education, health care, and jobs.

Since the policy came into effect, not less than 70 per cent Nigerians are battling the hardship the policy brought because the government has refused to increase the minimum wage of N30,000.00 ($39.56) before it was increased and prices of goods and services have skyrocketed, worsening the economic situation and preventing students from being able to afford food and other basic needs. As their poor parents can not assist from their powerless incomes.

For instance, a 50 kg bag of rice is sold at an average of N55,000.00. Prices have increased about 100 per cent, accommodation fees have skyrocketed; with tuition fees increased by an average of 100% in all Nigerian institutions due to industrial action; yet, minimum wage remained stagnant until a recent increment by N25,000 which will run for just six-month.

Ridwan Olalekan, a 300-level student of English and Literary studies at Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, said that the rationale for the subsidy removal has been defeated.

“Due to the fuel subsidy, the price of commodities has skyrocketed and that has affected us. Most importantly, in the aspect of feeding is that one will spend N1,000 daily and it’ll not be sustainable, leaving many students to drop out while some parents lost their jobs.

“Also, printing of assignment and photocopy is around N20 compared to N10 and even less than that but printing course work or assignment is expensive.”

Ridwan commented that the situation is affecting one’s mental health and the government should not have allowed it. “It is affecting psychologically by charging one to source for money that will meet sustenance, the thought of which leads to lack of focus as more attention is being paid to seek money,” he lamented.

Boluwatife Oluwafisayo, a union president at Ekiti State University, affiliated with Emmanuel Alayande College of Education (now a university) said life is tough but Nigerians have to make sacrifices.

“Means of livelihood is tough. Prices of goods have skyrocketed. It’s crazy, but I am more committed that this is one of the sacrifices we’d make as a nation if we truly want the change we desire.”

READ ALSO:FEATURE: Borno residents cry out over abandoned road project

‘It is Harder on Low-Income Parents’ — Economist

Kingsley Ndimele, a Business Consultant and Economist explained that the decision was a very hasty implementation. As a result disposable income of parents has taken a beating which directly affects the students since parents’ incomes have not changed leading to the purchasing power of the kids suffering a downturn.

“For instance, a student who is getting N20,000 will lose numerical value, while inflation has reduced the students’ income. Cost of transport has made everything increase as a result of cost pushing inflation; the sellers are going to place the cost on food and they will be selling at high prices.”

He advised that the government should have adopted other relief approaches; if the government put the money into economic growth and sectors, it would be the best decision but they should be as sincere, transparent and accountable as they can.

“The truth is that a palliative or refinery might be one of the options; it might not be but there should be a balance; It is either the government gradually removes the subsidy step by step or increase the income of workers.

“Nigeria doesn’t have a sufficient data bank and if palliative is given it will eventually end in the hands of middle-income and political cronies. A new policy should have come with effective actions and alternatives. Moving people from N285 to N600 is too harsh, particularly for sensitive issues like petrol,” he commented.

Kingsley asked rhetorically how late President Yaradu’a managed to pay a subsidy with N65 fuel prices.

“The whole thing about subsidy still bothers on the crude oil theft and the oligarchy process around the crude oil market. The issue here is not about the subsidy but thrashing out the fundamental issue. The government feels ripped because some capitalists transport the subsidized fuels, there could have been more dialogue approaches; they would have stopped the linkage than this hardship.”

He continued, “How did Musa Yaradu’a pay this money? It is about being able to block the whole theft issue. If the country can pay about N40 billion for cars for the tenth National Assembly members,; and pay another N500 billion for presidential yatch. If the president could do it, then they can also afford subsidies. And if that has to be removed, there should be an alternative system and the citizens should be able to see what the money is being used for eventually.

More Suffering, Government Failed Promises

Mr Dele Alake, the current Nigerian minister of Solid Minerals, once disclosed that the president was working to provide buses that would be conveying students and has made student loans accessible without unnecessary restrictions.

He said: “President Tinubu has also approved the removal of all restrictions on student loans to make it available to every student or household that may desire it”.

However, months after the said statement there is no development as regards that.

Adebayo Nasirudeen, a 400-level law student said It’s a good decision in a wrong way.

“Our refinery should have been working before they made a decision. This will reduce the inflation we are currently battling,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Peter Obilakin, an English student in Fuoye said the government would have at least increased minimum wages as the decision is making life unbearable for students and citizens.

“Everything has increased and means of income didn’t increase. Everything is hard,” Peter lamented.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now