News
Nigerian govt, labour resumes talks on subsidy removal, palliatives in Abuja
The Federal Government on Monday resumed talks with the organised on measures to cushion the effects of the removal of the fuel subsidy on Nigerians.
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had on June 2 threatened to mobilize Nigerians for a nationwide strike following the rise in fuel pump prices occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy by the government.
The Congress, however, suspended the planned strike after a meeting with the federal government’s representatives in Abuja on June 5.
The parties had about two weeks ago resolved to meet again today to work out measures that would cushion the effects of the subsidy removal on the citizens.
READ ALSO: Subsidy Removal: Be patient for govt to work out palliatives, Gov Mohammed tells Nigerians
The federal government was represented at the meeting by the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Melee Kyari, the Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, Zaccheus Adedeji, his Energy counterpart, Olu Verheijen, and the presidential spokesman, Dele Alake.
Also at the meeting were the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Kachallom Daju, and the CEO of Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed.
The NLC President, Joe Ajaero and his TUC counterpart, Festus Osifo, led other labour leaders to the meeting.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...