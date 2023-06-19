Nigerian govt, labour resumes talks on subsidy removal, palliatives in Abuja

The Federal Government on Monday resumed talks with the organised on measures to cushion the effects of the removal of the fuel subsidy on Nigerians.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had on June 2 threatened to mobilize Nigerians for a nationwide strike following the rise in fuel pump prices occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy by the government.

The Congress, however, suspended the planned strike after a meeting with the federal government’s representatives in Abuja on June 5.

The parties had about two weeks ago resolved to meet again today to work out measures that would cushion the effects of the subsidy removal on the citizens.

The federal government was represented at the meeting by the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Melee Kyari, the Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, Zaccheus Adedeji, his Energy counterpart, Olu Verheijen, and the presidential spokesman, Dele Alake.

Also at the meeting were the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Kachallom Daju, and the CEO of Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed.

The NLC President, Joe Ajaero and his TUC counterpart, Festus Osifo, led other labour leaders to the meeting.

