Gunmen kill INEC staff, abduct wife in Ebonyi

Gunmen suspected to be armed kidnappers on Sunday killed a staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ebonyi State.

The victim, Emmanuel Igwe, an assistant electoral officer, was killed along the Ishiagu axis of the Ishiagu-Mpu Road while returning from Anambra State.

The hoodlums also abducted the victim’s wife.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill 13-year-old boy, abduct one in Bauchi

The spokesperson for the state police command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday in Abakaliki, said a detachment of tactical team from the Command had been sent after the criminals.

She said: “Yes, there was an attack where one person was shot in the head through the windscreen and nothing was taken from the vehicle and the other victim was a farmer working on his farm whom they cut off the throat.

“So, there is a serious manhunt for the hoodlums or whoever they are.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now