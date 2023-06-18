Metro
Gunmen kill 13-year-old boy, abduct one in Bauchi
Gunmen on Saturday night shot dead a 13-year-old boy identified as Khalifa Umar at Jama’are Market in Jama’are local government area of Bauchi State.
The hoodlums who stormed the market on motorcycles also abducted one Alhaji Sama’ila Magaji and injured two persons during the attack.
The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmed Wakili who confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday in Bauchi, said police operatives rescued the injured person and took him to the hospital for treatment.
READ ALSO: Gunmen attack another community in Plateau, kill eight
He added that four empty shells of AK 47 and one live ammunition were recovered at the scene.
Wakili said: “At 20:10 hours yesterday (Saturday) unknown hoodlums on motorcycles came in large numbers.
“They invaded Jama’are market shooting in the air where they kidnapped one Alhaji Sama’ila Magaji, shot and killed one Khalifa Umar who is 13 years old, and wounded one Mustafa Sabiu 51, and shot him on his lap. The bullet brushed one Chiboke Rapheal in the stomach.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...