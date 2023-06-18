Gunmen kill 13-year-old boy, abduct one in Bauchi

Gunmen on Saturday night shot dead a 13-year-old boy identified as Khalifa Umar at Jama’are Market in Jama’are local government area of Bauchi State.

The hoodlums who stormed the market on motorcycles also abducted one Alhaji Sama’ila Magaji and injured two persons during the attack.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmed Wakili who confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday in Bauchi, said police operatives rescued the injured person and took him to the hospital for treatment.

He added that four empty shells of AK 47 and one live ammunition were recovered at the scene.

Wakili said: “At 20:10 hours yesterday (Saturday) unknown hoodlums on motorcycles came in large numbers.

“They invaded Jama’are market shooting in the air where they kidnapped one Alhaji Sama’ila Magaji, shot and killed one Khalifa Umar who is 13 years old, and wounded one Mustafa Sabiu 51, and shot him on his lap. The bullet brushed one Chiboke Rapheal in the stomach.”

